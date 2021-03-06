UrduPoint.com
Ontario To Lift Stay-at-Home Orders In Toronto But City To Remain In Lockdown - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario is lifting the existing COVID-19-induced stay-at-home order for the city of Toronto, a neighboring region and remote northern region as of March 8, the provincial government said on Friday.

However, Toronto and the neighboring Peel Region will remain in the "grey" zone of public health measures, meaning that the city and its neighbor remain in lockdown.

"Based on a general improvement in trends of key indicators, North Bay Parry Sound District will be returning to the Framework at the Red-Control level. Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health are also making progress, but as their case rates still remain high, they will return to the Framework at the Grey-Lockdown level," Ontario's government said in a statement.

While the decision was met with lukewarm approval by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), the advocacy group said the announcement does not go far enough.

"Monday... will mark the first day ALL Ontario retailers will be allowed to reopen since late November.

It also marks the end of Ontario's shameful 'big box' preference policy," CFIB President and CEO Dan Kelly said in a statement. "But far too many businesses remain entirely closed. As of Mar. 8, Toronto hair and nail salons will have been closed for over 200 days, gyms for over 270 and indoor dining for 280. They still have no timeframe to serve a single customer indoors."

Persistent lockdown orders in Canada in combination with an underwhelming Federal vaccine rollout have sparked frustration among the hundreds of businesses owners, who have been forced to close their doors for months.

Last month, despite facing steep fines of up to $79,000, more than 500 small business owners, in at least eight out of ten Canadian provinces, reopened in defiance of strict lockdown measures in place across much of the country.

Canadian business owners, some of whom participated in the protest, told Sputnik that the pandemic is crushing small businesses, while governments roll out confusing new guidelines and relief programs that are insufficient.

