UrduPoint.com

Ontario To Remove COVID-Related Capacity Limits, Vaccine Passports By March 1 - Premier

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Ontario to Remove COVID-Related Capacity Limits, Vaccine Passports by March 1 - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Canadian province of Ontario is moving to end a number of coronavirus containment measures, including vaccination passports and capacity limits in indoor public settings, by the start of March, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday, noting that the move is unrelated to anti-vaccine mandate trucker protests.

Canada's largest province will free businesses, where proof of vaccination is required, from COVID-related capacity limits beginning on Thursday, February 17 and proof of vaccination, colloquially known as the vaccine passport, will be dropped on March 1.

"Effective March 1, we intend to eliminate capacity limits in all indoor public settings.

.. at the same time we will lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings," Ford told a news conference.

Masking mandates will remain in place for "a little bit longer," Ford added.

The premier emphasized that the decision was made not because of anti-mandate and anti-government demonstrations throughout the province, but "despite" them. Ford underscored that his government will not "tolerate" disruptions to trade routes or "occupiers holding a million people hostage," referring to the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa.

Related Topics

Ottawa Same Ontario February March All From Government Ford Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

1 hour ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

1 hour ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

1 hour ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

1 hour ago
 ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukrai ..

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian E ..

1 hour ago
 Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Ca ..

Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Canada's Freedom Convoy - Report ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>