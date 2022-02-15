Ontario to Remove COVID-Related Capacity Limits, Vaccine Passports by March 1 - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Canadian province of Ontario is moving to end a number of coronavirus containment measures, including vaccination passports and capacity limits in indoor public settings, by the start of March, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday, noting that the move is unrelated to anti-vaccine mandate trucker protests.

Canada's largest province will free businesses, where proof of vaccination is required, from COVID-related capacity limits beginning on Thursday, February 17 and proof of vaccination, colloquially known as the vaccine passport, will be dropped on March 1.

"Effective March 1, we intend to eliminate capacity limits in all indoor public settings.

.. at the same time we will lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings," Ford told a news conference.

Masking mandates will remain in place for "a little bit longer," Ford added.

The premier emphasized that the decision was made not because of anti-mandate and anti-government demonstrations throughout the province, but "despite" them. Ford underscored that his government will not "tolerate" disruptions to trade routes or "occupiers holding a million people hostage," referring to the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa.