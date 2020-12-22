Ontario to Start Province-Wide Lockdown on December 26 - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario will go into a lockdown effective December 26 amid a steady rise in new novel coronavirus cases, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday.

"Ontario will enter a province-wide shutdown starting at 12:01 a.m. [5:01 a.m. GMT] on December 26," Ford said during a press briefing.

Ford explained that the lockdown is necessary to avoid overwhelming the public health system.

Ontario is logging over 2,000 cases daily and new projections indicate the province could see over 6,000 cases by January if current trends continue.

Provincial authorities will monitor the progression of the pandemic over the next 14 days in Northern Ontario and 28 in Southern Ontario before determining the next course of action, a provincial press release said.