OPAL Barred From Extra Transit Capacity Auctions After EU Court Ruling - German Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

OPAL pipeline operator is barred from holding any new auctions on transit capacities after a recent EU court decision, the German Federal Network Agency said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) OPAL pipeline operator is barred from holding any new auctions on transit capacities after a recent EU court decision, the German Federal Network Agency said Friday.

A EU court on Tuesday reversed the 2016 decision of the European Commission that expanded the access of Russia's Gazprom to the pipeline.

"According to the decision of the German Federal Network Agency, starting from the moment of the court's decision, Opal Gastransport is not allowed to hold additional auctions on use of relevant OPAL capacities. This concerns, in particular, a monthly auction for October, which will take place on September 16, 2019," the agency said in a statement.

