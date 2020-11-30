OPCW Annual Conference of States Parties to Begin Monday in The Hague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The 25th Conference of the State Parties (CSP) of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is scheduled to begin on Monday in The Hague.

The conference meets annually to review compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and promote the treaty's objectives.

Attendees include delegations of the signatory states, some of which are expected to deliver national statements, as well as representatives of non-signatories who would not have voting rights at the conference's proceedings. Several international organizations, including the United Nations, and non-governmental organizations are also expected to attend, without the right to vote.