UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Assistance On Navalny Incident Probe Lost Relevance Being Delayed - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:20 AM

OPCW Assistance on Navalny Incident Probe Lost Relevance Being Delayed - Russian Envoy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) OPCW technical secretariat has delayed the consideration of the issue of assistance in the investigation of the incident with Alexey Navalny so that it has lost its relevance, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

Earlier, he noted that Russia had offered the OPCW to conduct joint research with Russian experts on the blogger's biological materials remaining in Russia, but the organization rejected the offer, stating that it was unprecedented.

"As a result, the technical secretariat, dragging out for two and a half months the agreement on the conditions for providing us with technical assistance, brought the matter to such a position in which this assistance itself has become irrelevant," Shulgin said.

"Explaining this whole story, we expressed the hope that our opponents would stop reproaching us for allegedly withdrawing their initial request and will take note that the responsibility for disrupting this event lies entirely with the technical secretariat," the permanent representative added.

Related Topics

Russia Event Agreement

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

30 minutes ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

1 hour ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

15 minutes ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

15 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

1 hour ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.