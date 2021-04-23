OPCW Assistance on Navalny Incident Probe Lost Relevance Being Delayed - Russian Envoy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) OPCW technical secretariat has delayed the consideration of the issue of assistance in the investigation of the incident with Alexey Navalny so that it has lost its relevance, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

Earlier, he noted that Russia had offered the OPCW to conduct joint research with Russian experts on the blogger's biological materials remaining in Russia, but the organization rejected the offer, stating that it was unprecedented.

"As a result, the technical secretariat, dragging out for two and a half months the agreement on the conditions for providing us with technical assistance, brought the matter to such a position in which this assistance itself has become irrelevant," Shulgin said.

"Explaining this whole story, we expressed the hope that our opponents would stop reproaching us for allegedly withdrawing their initial request and will take note that the responsibility for disrupting this event lies entirely with the technical secretariat," the permanent representative added.