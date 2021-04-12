UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Believes Syrian Air Force Dropped Chlorine Bomb On Saraqib In 2018

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

OPCW Believes Syrian Air Force Dropped Chlorine Bomb on Saraqib in 2018

The OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) released its second report on Monday, saying that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that the Syrian Air Force dropped a chlorine bomb on the city of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province in February 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) released its second report on Monday, saying that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that the Syrian Air Force dropped a chlorine bomb on the city of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province in February 2018.

The first report of the OPCW body in charge of identifying the perpetrators of chemical attacks was released in April 2020. It claimed that the Syrian Arab Air Force's aircraft dropped bombs containing sarin and chlorine on the town of Ltamenah in Hama province in March 2017. Back then, the Syrian Foreign Ministry slammed the report as a fabrication, arguing that it was based on materials provided by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

"[T]he IIT concludes that there are reasonable grounds to believe that at approximately 21:22 on 4 February 2018, during ongoing attacks against Saraqib, a military helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Force under the control of the Tiger Forces hit eastern Saraqib by dropping at least one cylinder. The cylinder ruptured and released a toxic gas, chlorine, which dispersed over a large area affecting 12 named individuals," the fresh report said.

The OPCW body stressed that it had "reached its conclusions on the basis of the degree of certainty of 'reasonable grounds'.

" In particular, they are based on what they the body says was careful assessment of the information obtained from the fact-fin dig mission in Syria, states parties, other entities, interviews, analyses of samples, gas dispersion models, topographic studies, and expert advice.

The report admitted that among "the challenges faced by the IIT" was its inability to access the site of the incidents in the Syrian Arab Republic and accused Damascus of not granting such access.

The IIT mentioned that Syrian authorities believe that the incident was a staged scenario, and local terrorist armed groups, which controlled the region at the time, "backed by various States," had the means to fabricate and forge false accusations.

"The IIT pursued lines of inquiry and scenarios suggested by the Syrian authorities, but was unable to obtain any concrete information supporting them. The conclusions in this report are based on the combination, consistency, and corroboration of all of the information gathered as a whole," it added.

Russia and Syria have repeatedly questioned findings of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), viewing them as biased. Damascus insists that the full destruction of its arsenal was confirmed by the OPCW in 2016.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Damascus Idlib SITE February March April Gas 2017 2016 2018 2020 All From Arsenal Arab

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

17 minutes ago

Realme Gaming Championship – Narzo Edition Comes ..

24 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman: A titan of human rights

30 minutes ago

Kidnapped youth recovered, accused arrested

4 minutes ago

Ukraine FM to visit NATO as Russia tensions spike

4 minutes ago

'We're better': Kimmich insists Bayern can beat PS ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.