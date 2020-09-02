UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Certified Bundeswehr Lab, Which Analyzed Navalny's Samples - German Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:34 PM

OPCW Certified Bundeswehr Lab, Which Analyzed Navalny's Samples - German Defense Ministry

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that the Bundeswehr laboratory that had analyzed the samples of Alexei Navalny was certified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that the Bundeswehr laboratory that had analyzed the samples of Alexei Navalny was certified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"At the initiative and at the request of the Charite University Hospital in Berlin, a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr conducted a toxicological analysis of Navalny's samples. As a result, undeniable evidence of the presence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group was obtained," Kramp-Karrenbauer said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"The Bundeswehr Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology is a research institution subordinate to the German Defense Ministry. It serves as a German specialized center for medical protection against chemical weapons and is a certified laboratory of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," she said.

Related Topics

German Berlin

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

21 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

1 hour ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.