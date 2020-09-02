(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that the Bundeswehr laboratory that had analyzed the samples of Alexei Navalny was certified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that the Bundeswehr laboratory that had analyzed the samples of Alexei Navalny was certified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"At the initiative and at the request of the Charite University Hospital in Berlin, a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr conducted a toxicological analysis of Navalny's samples. As a result, undeniable evidence of the presence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group was obtained," Kramp-Karrenbauer said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"The Bundeswehr Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology is a research institution subordinate to the German Defense Ministry. It serves as a German specialized center for medical protection against chemical weapons and is a certified laboratory of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," she said.