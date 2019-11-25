UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Chief Says World Close To Full Elimination Of Declared Chemical Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:09 PM

OPCW Chief Says World Close to Full Elimination of Declared Chemical Weapons

The world is close to the full elimination of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons, yet their reemergence remains a threat, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said, opening the 24th Conference of the States Parties on Monday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The world is close to the full elimination of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons, yet their reemergence remains a threat, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said, opening the 24th Conference of the States Parties on Monday.

"Over the past year, the [OPCW] secretariat has extended its efforts to expand the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention at a time of great challenge. The complete elimination of declared chemical weapons, which is a key goal of the convention, is nearing. Yet, challenges to the norms of the convention are serious as the use of chemical weapons in Iraq, Malaysia, Syria and the United Kingdom has proven," Arias said.

He stressed that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was now expected to act against the reemergence of chemical weapons.

According to the director-general, thousands of tonnes of toxic chemicals have been "produced, transported, stored and consumed" across the world for "entirely legitimate ends," with the process monitored by the OPCW. The threat of chemical weapons' reemergence, he warns, is still a "reality."

The OPCW chief, therefore, stressed that the "international community needs to ensure that no country stays outside the convention."

Speaking of the elimination of chemical weapons, Arias noted that as of October 31, 68,600 metric tonnes or 97.3 percent of category 1 chemical weapons have been destructed under the OPCW supervision. The figures include the destruction of 25,900 metric tonnes by the United States or 93.3 percent of its category 1 chemical weapons.

Related Topics

World Syria Iraq United Kingdom United States Malaysia October

Recent Stories

RusAF's Entire Leadership to Be Replaced Soon - Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan elected to preside over UN Commission on ..

2 minutes ago

During Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee to Seal ..

2 minutes ago

United Russia, China's Communist Party Slam Foreig ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: S ..

8 minutes ago

University of Karachi to receive claim forms till ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.