OPCW Chief Says World Close to Full Elimination of Declared Chemical Weapons

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The world is close to the full elimination of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons, yet their reemergence remains a threat, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said, opening the 24th Conference of the States Parties on Monday.

"Over the past year, the [OPCW] secretariat has extended its efforts to expand the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention at a time of great challenge. The complete elimination of declared chemical weapons, which is a key goal of the convention, is nearing. Yet, challenges to the norms of the convention are serious as the use of chemical weapons in Iraq, Malaysia, Syria and the United Kingdom has proven," Arias said.

He stressed that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was now expected to act against the reemergence of chemical weapons.

According to the director-general, thousands of tonnes of toxic chemicals have been "produced, transported, stored and consumed" across the world for "entirely legitimate ends," with the process monitored by the OPCW. The threat of chemical weapons' reemergence, he warns, is still a "reality."

The OPCW chief, therefore, stressed that the "international community needs to ensure that no country stays outside the convention."

Speaking of the elimination of chemical weapons, Arias noted that as of October 31, 68,600 metric tonnes or 97.3 percent of category 1 chemical weapons have been destructed under the OPCW supervision. The figures include the destruction of 25,900 metric tonnes by the United States or 93.3 percent of its category 1 chemical weapons.