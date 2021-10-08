The technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the transfer of the list of Russia's questions on the incident with Alexey Navalny to the UK, Germany, France and Sweden, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the transfer of the list of Russia's questions on the incident with Alexey Navalny to the UK, Germany, France and Sweden, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, the United States and 44 other countries through the OPCW had sent Russia a list of questions about the incident with Navalny and said they were waiting for an answer within 10 days. Moscow has prepared a counter-demarche at the OPCW in response to a letter from a number of countries on Navalny case, publishing a relevant statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday. In the demarche, the Russian side asks the OPCW Technical Secretariat to hand over to the UK Permanent Mission to the OPCW a copy of the note verbales and the attached documents.

"We received official confirmation from the OPCW Technical Secretariat that, at our request, a Russian note was sent to the Permanent Missions of the UK, as well as Germany, France and Sweden, as well as an annex to it, which contained a list of questions to the aforementioned countries under Article IX (2) of the CWC and detailed information with a detailed dossier on Russia's efforts to clarify this murky story," he said.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side has not yet received "any reaction from the colleagues."

"Apparently, the issue is under consideration by the capitals. We do not exclude that the partners will need some time to work out a joint position," Shulgin added.