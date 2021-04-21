Damascus condemns the decision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to suspend Syria's rights and believes that the move is dangerous for the future of the organization, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Damascus condemns the decision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to suspend Syria's rights and believes that the move is dangerous for the future of the organization, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The 25th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW is being held in The Hague from April 20-22. During this session, France presented a draft resolution, which provides for the suspension of the rights and privileges of Syria in the organization over alleged violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Damascus.

Members of the organization adopted the resolution by a majority vote.

"Syria strongly condemns the aggressive approach and unacceptable methods, including intimidation and threats at the 25th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW from Western countries, primarily the United States, the United Kingdom and France. With the aim of approving Western decisions against Syria, this is a dangerous trend for the future of the organization," the ministry said in a statement.