UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Experts Visit To Russia Over Navalny Case Under Preparation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

OPCW Experts Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Under Preparation - Moscow

The visit of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia concerning the case of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is under preparation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The visit of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia concerning the case of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is under preparation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, Russia proposed to organize the visit of experts to the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW on October 1.

"It is necessary to determine the signs of possible crime on Russian territory. As of today, I can say that the work on the preparation of such a visit is ongoing," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Visit October From Opposition

Recent Stories

BBoIT striving to boost foreign investment for int ..

2 minutes ago

White cane safety day marked across Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un ..

2 minutes ago

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

9 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

9 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.