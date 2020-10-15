OPCW Experts Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Under Preparation - Moscow

The visit of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia concerning the case of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is under preparation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The visit of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia concerning the case of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is under preparation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, Russia proposed to organize the visit of experts to the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW on October 1.

"It is necessary to determine the signs of possible crime on Russian territory. As of today, I can say that the work on the preparation of such a visit is ongoing," Zakharova said.