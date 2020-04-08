UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Investigators Say Syrian Air Force Responsible For March 2017 Attacks On Ltamenah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

OPCW Investigators Say Syrian Air Force Responsible for March 2017 Attacks on Ltamenah

The OPCW's newly-formed body in charge of identifying the perpetrators of chemical attacks said in its first report on Wednesday that the Syrian Arab Air Force's aircraft had dropped bombs containing sarin and chlorine on the town of Ltamenah in Hama province in March 2017

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The OPCW's newly-formed body in charge of identifying the perpetrators of chemical attacks said in its first report on Wednesday that the Syrian Arab Air Force's aircraft had dropped bombs containing sarin and chlorine on the town of Ltamenah in Hama province in March 2017.

The Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) was established in 2018. Russia opposed the move, warning against expanding the OPCW's competence from conducting probes to attributing blame and saying that only the UN Security Council is eligible to make such judgments.

"[T]he IIT has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the perpetrators of the use of sarin as a chemical weapon in Ltamenah on 24 and 30 March 2017, and the use of chlorine as a chemical weapon on 25 March 2017 were individuals belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force," IIT Coordinator Santiago Onate-Laborde said in a statement.

According to him, "attacks of such a strategic nature would have only taken place on the basis of orders from the higher authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic military command."

"In the end, the IIT was unable to identify any other plausible explanation," he added.

Commenting on the report, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said that the IIT is "not a judicial or quasi-judicial body with the authority to assign individual criminal responsibility, nor does the IIT have the authority to make final findings on non-compliance with the Convention."

"It is now up to the Executive Council and the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the United Nations Secretary-General, and the international community as a whole to take any further action they deem appropriate and necessary," he stated.

The IIT explains its mission as identifying and reporting "on all information potentially relevant to the origin of those chemical weapons in those instances in which the OPCW's Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) determines or has determined that use or likely use occurred."

The FFM concluded back in June 2018 that sarin and chlorine were "very likely used as a chemical weapon" in Ltamenah on March 24, 2017, and March 25, 2017, respectively.

Damascus has repeatedly refuted the allegations of the chemical weapons use, saying that the full destruction of its arsenal was confirmed by the OPCW in 2016.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Santiago March June Criminals 2017 2016 2018 All From Arsenal Arab Weapon

Recent Stories

UNHCR Says Italy's Closure of Ports Amid COVID Mus ..

4 minutes ago

Brussels Invites Schengen States to Extend Non-Ess ..

4 minutes ago

UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 foun ..

4 minutes ago

Corona Tiger Force reflective of Islamic concept o ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Tops 8,400, Dea ..

10 minutes ago

President visits residence of Shaheed Noman Akram

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.