OPCW Losing Reputation Fast, Becoming Tool in Political Games - Russian Ambassador to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is losing its reputation fast, as it has turned into a tool for political games, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The organization that had been established for a noble purpose, to fight against mass destruction weapons, such as chemical ones ” the OPCW has now become a tool in political games. In the end of the day, this could result in a deep crisis. The organization has lost its credibility; its technical secretariat, the technology of the investigations, the organization's director general have all lost their credibility," Nebenzia said.