OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to 'Poison' Navalny - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is hiding from Russia the formula of the substance that was allegedly used to poison Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, the country's permanent representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said.

"The formula of the substance is not disclosed.

In their response to our last request, the Germans simply repeated the wording ... from the OPCW report on how they performed the technical assistance, how they found in the body biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor, which has structural characteristics similar to those of chemicals from appendix 1.14.A and 1.15.A to the annex of the chemical convention ... They do not add anything," Shulgin told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.