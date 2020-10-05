UrduPoint.com
OPCW Offers To Send Experts To Russia To Support Investigation Into Navalny's Poisoning

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

OPCW Offers to Send Experts to Russia to Support Investigation Into Navalny's Poisoning

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Monday it would be ready to send a team of technical experts to Russia to participate in the investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as per Moscow's request

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Monday it would be ready to send a team of technical experts to Russia to participate in the investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as per Moscow's request.

Russia requested cooperation from the OPCW Technical Secretariat in clarifying what had happened to Navalny last Thursday.

"On 2 October, OPCW Director-General, H.E. Mr Fernando Arias, responded to this request through a letter addressed to the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW.

He assured Russian Federation authorities that the Technical Secretariat is ready to provide the requested expertise and that a team of experts could be deployed on short notice," the organization said in a press release.

Arias has asked Moscow to clarify "the type of expertise contemplated under the Chemical Weapons Convention and relevant OPCW policy-making organ decisions," as cited in the press release.

The OPCW chief further thanked Russia for the "trust in the Technical Secretariat's independence and expertise" to assist it with the investigation.

