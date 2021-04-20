UrduPoint.com
OPCW Partners Trying To Use Syrian Chemical Dossier To Influence Damascus - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:22 PM

Partners in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are trying to use the Syrian chemical dossier to influence Damascus, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said, commenting on the draft resolution on Syria proposed by France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Partners in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are trying to use the Syrian chemical dossier to influence Damascus, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said, commenting on the draft resolution on Syria proposed by France.

"They could not weaken the Syrian authorities on the ground, so they are trying to discredit them with Jesuit methods. Syria's openness to cooperation with the secretariat is ignored, tensions are being escalated. They want to continue to use the Syrian chemical dossier as a lever of influence on Damascus. To accomplish this task, various missions operating within the secretariat are used," Shulgin said at the 25th session of the Conference of the States Parties, which is broadcast on the organization's website.

