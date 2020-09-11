UrduPoint.com
OPCW Plans 2 Inspections At Syria's Barzah, Jamrayah Facilities This Year - UN Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:50 AM

OPCW Plans 2 Inspections at Syria's Barzah, Jamrayah Facilities This Year - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat intends to conduct two rounds of inspections at the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities in Syria this year, United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"I have been advised that the OPCW Technical Secretariat still plans to conduct two rounds of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) in 2020," Nakamitsu said on Thursday.

Nakamitsu noted that the inspections' undertaking would be dependent on the evolution of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the OPCW activities in Syria.

In 2017, the OPCW inspectors confirmed that there were no activities related to chemical weapons at the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities.

Syria has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons after having them destroyed as part of a Russia-brokered agreement with OPCW in 2013. The government have accused militants of staging chemical attacks, which have then been used by Western powers to justify military activities on Syrian territory.

More Stories From World

