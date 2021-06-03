OPCW Probed Some 77 Alleged Cases of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria - Director-General

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fact-Finding Mission in Syria has already investigated 77 cases of likely or confirmed use of chemical weapons in the country, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fact-Finding Mission in Syria has already investigated 77 cases of likely or confirmed use of chemical weapons in the country, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said on Thursday.

"To date, the Fact-Finding Mission has investigated 77 allegations," Arias told the UN Security Council. "Seventy-seven, already, of chemical weapons use, and determined likely or confirmed use of chemical weapons in Syria."

Throughout the Syrian conflict, ongoing since 2011, Western countries and their allies have accused Damascus of using chemical weapons against the country's civilian population.

The Syrian government has been continuously denying these allegations.

In 2014, the OPCW set up the Fact-Finding Mission to establish the truth about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Russia and Syria have repeatedly questioned OPCW findings, saying the they are biased and used as a political tool by the Western countries.

The Syrian government has noted that the full destruction of its chemical weapons arsenal was confirmed by the OPCW in 2016.