OPCW Re-Appoints Fernando Arias as Director-General - Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Spanish diplomat Fernando Arias was re-appointed on Tuesday as the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as his first four-year term nears its end.

The 26th session of the Conference of States parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is underway in the Hague from November 29 to December 3. The decision to re-appoint Arias as the Director-General for another four years was made at the session, according to the OPCW website.

Arias was appointed an OPCW Director-General on July 25, 2018, and his term of office was set to expire in 2022.

The OPCW was established on April 29, 1997, with the advent of the CWC, the disarmament agreement for the total elimination of stockpiles of chemical weapons. The OPCW promotes and verifies adherence to the CWC and destruction of weapons by evaluating countries' declarations and conducting on-site inspections. Currently, there are 193 member states to the OPCW. Since its establishment, 98% of stockpiles of chemical weapons have been destroyed.