OPCW Receives Donation From Switzerland for New ChemTech Centre Facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Wednesday it had received a contribution from Switzerland in the amount of 100,000 Euros ($117,000) toward the construction of a new facility, dubbed ChemTech Centre, to address new and emerging threats associated with chemical weapons.

"The Government of Switzerland has contributed a further ‚¬100,000 to a special Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Trust Fund to support the project to upgrade the current OPCW Laboratory and Equipment Store. This project will result in the construction of a new facility, the OPCW Centre for Chemistry and Technology ("ChemTech Centre")," the organization said in a press release.

The facility is designed to tackle new and emerging threats associated with chemical weapons and support capacity-building in OPCW member states.

It will replace the existing OPCW Laboratory and Equipment Store, which the organization said would "soon no longer be fit-for-purpose due to its ageing infrastructure, space constraints, larger workloads, and new missions with new areas of work."

"Switzerland fully supports the OPCW's professional and impartial work to eliminate the threat posed by chemical weapons," Switzerland's OPCW envoy Heinz Walker-Nederkoorn said, as quoted in the press release, adding that the new facility is expected to "play an important role in ensuring that OPCW's technical and scientific capabilities remain adequate to face future challenges."

According to the press release, Switzerland is the 45th country that has contributed or pledged to contribute financially to the ChemTech Centre project.