OPCW Representatives Visited Charite Clinic In Berlin Last Weekend - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Representatives of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) visited the Charite clinic in Berlin, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is receiving treatment, last weekend, Der Spiegel newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the OPCW is party to the investigation of Navalny's illness

Navalny fell ill on August 20 and was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk. He was then transferred to Germany. The German government said shortly afterward that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type substance. Tests done in Russia showed no trace of poison in his system.

The newspaper reported, citing the German intelligence, that Navalny had been poisoned by a stronger Novichok-like formula that the ones known before.

