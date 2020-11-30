UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW, Russia Continue To Prepare Experts Visit Regarding Navalny Case - Director-General

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

OPCW, Russia Continue to Prepare Experts Visit Regarding Navalny Case - Director-General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russia and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are making preparations for the visit of an OPCW mission to the country to look into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said on Monday.

"On October 6, I received a request from the Russian Federation for a technical assistance visit ... The secretariat and the Russian Federation are currently defining together all the legal, technical operational and logistical parameters in order for this visit to take place," Arias said at the 25th Conference of the State Parties (CSP) of the OPCW.

The Russian opposition politician fell ill in August on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He was initially hospitalized in Russia but later transported to Germany for treatment, where doctors said that they had found traces of a Novichok-type nerve agent in his system, although Russian doctors said that no such substances were found while he was being treated in the country.

The OPCW has opened its own investigation at the request of Berlin. The Kremlin has said that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its conclusions. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia was still waiting for a reply from Germany on this issue.

Russian prosecutors and police began a pre-trial investigation the day Navalny was hospitalized. Kremlin has said that the probes were opened de facto and if the poisonous substance was confirmed, they would be launched de jure as well. The Kremlin said Russia was ready to cooperate with Europe on this incident but would need some information first.

Navalny was discharged on September 23 in a satisfactory condition, with a chance at full recovery.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Europe Visit Germany Berlin Tomsk August September October All From Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

31 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergen ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.