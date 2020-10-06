The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Tuesday it had handed over on Monday its report on technical assistance mission in regard to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which has found toxic chemicals in his samples

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Tuesday it had handed over on Monday its report on technical assistance mission in regard to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which has found toxic chemicals in his samples.

"The results of the analysis by the OPCW designated laboratories of biomedical samples collected by the OPCW team and shared with the Federal Republic of Germany confirm that the biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Mr Navalny's blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals belonging to schedules 1.

A.14 and 1.A.15 that were added to the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention during the Twenty-Fourth Session of the Conference of the States Parties in November 2019," the statement says.

However, the detected particular cholinesterase inhibitor was not listed in the CWC annex, the organization noted.