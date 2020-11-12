UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Says Needs Berlin's Assent To Give Russia Formula Of Navalny Case Substance- Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

OPCW Says Needs Berlin's Assent to Give Russia Formula of Navalny Case Substance- Diplomat

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has said that it needs Berlin's approval to share with Russia the formula of the substance allegedly used against opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"They say Germany has not agreed to it. This is all very strange," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat said that the substance was not on the recent list that included the so-called Novichok group.

"In fact, nobody knows anything about this substance, it is not listed in the convention. Germans say, "We do not want to share the formula, because we would then be unveiling a horrible secret," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat added that Germany gave no answers to Russia so far and it was unclear if it would.

Navalny was hospitalized in the city of Omsk on August 20, after he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Doctors in Omsk diagnosed him with metabolism malfunction, which led to a sudden change in blood sugar levels. It is unclear what caused that, but Omsk doctors found no trace of poisonous substances in his blood and urine.

Navalny was later transported to Germany. Shortly after his arrival in a clinic in Berlin, the German government claimed, citing military doctors, that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Berlin then said that the conclusions of Germany were backed by laboratories in Sweden and France. The OPCW has opened its own investigation at the request of Berlin. The Kremlin has said that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its conclusions. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia was still waiting for a reply from Germany on this issue.

Russian prosecutors and police began a pre-trial investigation the day Navalny was hospitalized. Kremlin has said that the probes were opened de facto and if the poisonous substance was confirmed, they would be launched de jure as well. The Kremlin said Russia was ready to cooperate with Europe on this incident but would need some information first.

The German government, meanwhile, did not deny the reports of German intelligence having had access to Novichok-type poison since the 1990s.

The clinic in Berlin said that Navalny was discharged on September 23 in a satisfactory condition, with a chance at full recovery.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Moscow Russia Europe France German Germany Berlin Omsk Tomsk Sweden August September All From Government Share Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone ta ..

6 minutes ago

PCB confirms appointments of Younis and Arshad

9 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei’s ICT Competition 5th batch exami ..

12 minutes ago

Covid-19 update

14 minutes ago

AJK President says State of Junagarh is an integra ..

18 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 November 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.