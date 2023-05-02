UrduPoint.com

OPCW Says New Zealand Contributed Over $92,000 To Organization's Missions In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) New Zealand has allocated 84,000 Euros ($92,158) to the Trust Fund for Syria Missions of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to end Syria's chemical weapons program and probe alleged chemical weapons use in the country, the organization said on Tuesday.

"The Government of New Zealand has contributed more than ‚¬84,000 to the Trust Fund for Syria Missions of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The contribution will be used towards the full elimination of the Syrian Chemical Weapons Programme and clarification of facts related to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, in accordance with the relevant decisions of the policy-making organs of the OPCW," the statement read.

The contribution, formalized on May 1 in The Hague between New Zealand's OPCW Permanent Representative Susannah Gordon and OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias, will assist the organization in completing its Syria-related mandated activities, according to the document.

In February, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said that efforts to clarify issues between the OPCW and Syria have stalled since the last Security Council meeting on this issue.

The Investigation and Identification Team was created at a special session of the OPCW in 2018 in response to calls by the United States and its allies to find those responsible for suspected chemical attacks on civilians in Syria, which they blamed on the government of President Bashar Assad.

Syria denied the charges, saying it has destroyed its chemical weapons stockpile under the OPCW supervision.

