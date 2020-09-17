(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Thursday that it had sent a team of experts to collect samples from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will share the results with Berlin.

Navalny was hospitalized in Russia, then transferred to Germany, where he is still being treated. Berlin has said that Navalny appears to have been poisoned by the Novichok-type substance.

According to Germany, these conclusions were confirmed by labs in France and Sweden. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison. Russia has asked Germany to share information on the case, but so far has not received a response.

"A team of experts from the Technical Secretariat independently collected biomedical samples from Mr Navalny for analysis by OPCW designated laboratories. Results of this analysis are forthcoming and will be shared with the German authorities," the OPCW said in a statement.