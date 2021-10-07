UrduPoint.com

OPCW Secretariat Refused To Interact With Russia On Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

OPCW Secretariat Refused to Interact With Russia on Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has refused to cooperate with Russia to investigate the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Konstantin Vorontsov, acting deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee.

"To everyone who calls on Russia, in cooperation with the OPCW, to investigate what happened to Mr.

Navalny, we would like to remind the facts once again. A year ago, the Russian Federation asked the OPCW Technical Secretariat for technical assistance under Article 8 of the Convention. But we did not receive any help," Vorontsov said.

"Ultimately, we were forced to state the categorical refusal of the Secretariat's leadership to interact within the framework of the completely transparent and understandable modalities that we proposed... Apparently, they have something to hide and something to fear," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

2 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.