OPCW Secretariat Refused to Interact With Russia on Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has refused to cooperate with Russia to investigate the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Konstantin Vorontsov, acting deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee.

"To everyone who calls on Russia, in cooperation with the OPCW, to investigate what happened to Mr.

Navalny, we would like to remind the facts once again. A year ago, the Russian Federation asked the OPCW Technical Secretariat for technical assistance under Article 8 of the Convention. But we did not receive any help," Vorontsov said.

"Ultimately, we were forced to state the categorical refusal of the Secretariat's leadership to interact within the framework of the completely transparent and understandable modalities that we proposed... Apparently, they have something to hide and something to fear," he said.