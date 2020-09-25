UrduPoint.com
OPCW Technical Secretariat 'Assisted' In Navalny Case Without Proper Mandate - Moscow

The technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) provided "assistance" to Germany in the case of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny without a proper mandate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) provided "assistance" to Germany in the case of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny without a proper mandate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Therefore, the Technical Secretariat has gone beyond its mandate by providing technical assistance to the German side under subparagraph 38(e) of Article VIII of the CWC in relation to the 'alleged poisoning of Mr. Alexey Navalny'. Berlin needs no assistance from the OPCW to analyze samples in the OPCW-certified laboratories, which Berlin itself confirmed through its bilateral cooperation with France and Sweden without any 'mediation' of the OPCW," the statement says.

The ministry explained that the media statement published on September 17 on the OPCW website regarding Germany's request for technical assistance, "indicates that the Technical Secretariat has overstepped its mandate and violated the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention]."

"Article VII of the Convention provides for no role of the Technical Secretariat in pre-investigative and investigative proceedings carried out by the States-Parties within the framework of their legislation, in this case, for the alleged use of chemical weapons by individuals or legal persons," the ministry specified.

