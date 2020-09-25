"Preparatory measures" taken by the technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and its contact with Berlin over Alexey Navalny case expose its bias, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) "Preparatory measures" taken by the technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and its contact with Berlin over Alexey Navalny case expose its bias, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The role of the OPCW Technical Secretariat in this situation is quite questionable. Of particular significance is the fact that since the OPCW Director-General Mr. Fernando Arias received information on the alleged 'poisoning' of Mr.

Alexey Navalny from the German side on September 3, 2020, the Technical Secretariat has taken some 'preparatory measures' in anticipation of a request from Germany and has been maintaining permanent contact with Berlin," the statement says.

"This circumstance clearly exposes the warped judgment and political bias of the Technical Secretariat that has never mentioned its active cooperation with Berlin when communicating with Russia's Permanent Mission to the OPCW," the ministry added.