OPCW Technical Secretary Still Received No Data on Navalny From Germany - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The technical secretary of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has not yet received any documents from Germany about Alexey Navalny, Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said on Friday.

"We have been reaffirmed that until now, that is, until this evening, the technical secretary of this organization has not received anything from the German side. Neither the results of analyzes, nor any other materials related to this case. The situation is intolerable," Shulgin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.