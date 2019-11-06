UrduPoint.com
OPCW To Name Perpetrators Of Chemical Attacks In Syria In Next Months - Director-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the next few months will produce a report identifying the perpetrators of chemical attacks in Syria, Director-General Fernando Arias told reporters.

"We [OPCW] have in connection with what happened in Syria the Fact-Finding Mission, the Declaration Assessment Team, and the Identification investigation mechanism or team, IIT [Investigation and Identification Team]. The IIT is in charge of identifying the perpetrators. And in the next few months, we are going to be in a position to produce the first report," Arias said on Tuesday.

The OPCW concluded in March that chlorine was most likely used in the suspected April 2018 attack on the city of Duma, which lies on the northeastern outskirts of the Syrian capital.

In 2018, the Western countries accused the Syrian government troops of using chlorine gas and carried out strikes on latter's positions.

Following publication of the OPCW report, the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted by saying the OPCW had ignored the evidence provided by Russia and Syria, which confirmed that the attack had been staged by the White Helmets and expressed concern the document sought to justify foreign strikes against Syria.

Residents of Duma, interviewed by Sputnik, were unable to confirm that a chemical attack had taken place there. The residents said they knew nothing about such an attack and were not aware of anybody having been affected by toxic chemicals.

