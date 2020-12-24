Russia has drawn the line on the issue of the visit of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia to look into the case of Alexey Navalny as the organization was setting impossible conditions, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russia has drawn the line on the issue of the visit of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia to look into the case of Alexey Navalny as the organization was setting impossible conditions, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"There is no question of receiving OPCW experts here on the conditions that the organization's technical secretariat and director general, who is controlled by the West, tries to set us. We have drawn the line on this issue," the source said.

According to the source, the OPCW "did not behave in a partner-like manner."