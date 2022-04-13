OPCW Worried by Media Reports of Chemical Attack in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Tuesday it was concerned by the reported use of chemicals weapons in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

On Monday, Ukrainian battalion Azov, with commonly recognized neo-Nazi ideology, accused the Russian forces of having used a poisonous chemical substance against its fighters in Mariupol.

"The Secretariat is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol, which has been carried in the media over the past 24 hours," the OPCW spokesperson said.

The UN chemical weapons watchdog said that both Russia and Ukraine had alerted it to threats of use of toxins as weapons in the conflict.

Their letters were shared with all 193 member states.

OPCW continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

"Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Secretariat remains ready to assist any State Party upon its request, in case of use or threat of use of chemical weapons," the statement read.

Russia has accused Ukrainian troops of plotting false-flag operations in the east, including a mass poisoning in Avdiivka in the Donetsk region and an attack on a huge chlorine tank in the Kharkiv region.

Russia and Ukraine joined The Hague-based organization in the late 1990s, thereby committing to never develop, stockpile or use chemical weapons.