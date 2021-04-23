UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW's Arguments Against Cooperation With Moscow On Navalny Unconvincing - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:10 AM

OPCW's Arguments Against Cooperation With Moscow on Navalny Unconvincing - Russian Envoy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) References of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to the unprecedented nature of Russia's proposal to send the organization's experts to the country to assist in the investigation of the incident with Alexey Navalny are unconvincing, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

In early October 2020, Russia asked the OPCW to send experts to study the biological samples taken from Navalny in a laboratory in St. Petersburg. Initially, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias expressed his readiness to send a group, but later rejected the proposal of the Russian side, since, according to him, there were no precedents for joint analysis in OPCW practice, and such work was always carried out by the organization independently and independently.

"In sending the request, Russia proceeded from the fact that the requesting party itself determines what kind of assistance it expects from the experts of the organization. For us, the main question was to find out where, when and under what circumstances, a chemical substance, which was discovered outside Russia, appeared in biological samples of a Russian citizen," Shulgin said, explaining the reasons for the failed visit of the organization's experts to Russia.

He recalled that in this regard, Moscow proposed that OPCW experts, together with Russian specialists, conduct joint research on the blogger's biomaterials remaining in Russia at the OPCW-certified laboratory of the Research Institute of Hygiene, Occupational Pathology and Human Ecology of Russia's FMBA in St. Petersburg. However, according to the permanent representative, the OPCW rejected this demand.

"They say that the provision of technical assistance to other countries, Germany and the UK, did not suggest such an option. We considered the references to the unprecedentedness of our proposal on modalities of technical assistance unconvincing, since the secretariat under the leadership of Arias easily took part in the establishment of illegitimate attributive structures created in violation of the chemical convention and to the detriment of the exclusive prerogatives of the UN Security Council. At the same time, no one in the technical secretariat cared that there had never been such precedents in the organization. In fact, they were fulfilling the political order of the Euro-Atlantic community," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Germany St. Petersburg Same United Kingdom October 2020 From

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

2 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

1 hour ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

1 hour ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

2 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.