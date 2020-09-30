MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Having disclosed the fact of technical assistance to Berlin on the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny, the technical secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) did not receive direct consent of Russia, which constitutes a violation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Violations in this situation were also committed by the OPCW Technical Secretariat, which disclosed the fact of providing technical assistance without our direct consent. Recall, in accordance with the statements of Berlin, we are talking about events that took place not in Germany, but in Russia," the ministry said.

Such consent is mandatory, which is enshrined in paragraph 2 c) ii) of the Appendix on confidentiality to the CWC, it stressed.

"Taking into account the repeatedly demonstrated political bias and bias of the technical secretariat's leadership, we have no doubt that the forthcoming report on the provision of 'technical assistance' at the request of Germany will record the presence of traces of the so-called 'Novichok' in Navalny's biological samples, taken by the technical secretariat during a secret operation. carefully hidden from us by all its participants," the ministry said.