UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Agree To Continue Increasing Production By 400,000 Bpd Each Month - Source

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:33 PM

OPEC+ countries agreed to continue adhering to the current terms of the deal, and will increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in October, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) OPEC+ countries agreed to continue adhering to the current terms of the deal, and will increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in October, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"A further increase in production by 400,000 barrels per day in October has been agreed," the source said about the decision taken at a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance.

He added that the general terms of the deal had been agreed upon at the previous meeting, and now the heads of the delegations confirmed the preservation of the agreed parameters in October.

