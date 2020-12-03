UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Agreed Oil Output Hike By 500,000 Barrels Per Day Starting January - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:20 PM

OPEC+ Agreed Oil Output Hike by 500,000 Barrels Per Day Starting January - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) OPEC+ has agreed on a monthly increase in oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting January, and then at no more than this amount after monthly reviews, depending on market conditions, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"[It] was supported to have a monthly meeting to review the market. Starting from January, increase of up 500k subject to market conditions," the source said.

