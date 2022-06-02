OPEC+ Agreed on Oil Production Increases in July, August by 648,000 Bpd in Each - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC+ countries decided in July and August to more intensively increase oil production instead of the planned monthly growth of 432,000 barrels per day, there will be 648,000 barrels per day, three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) OPEC+ countries decided in July and August to more intensively increase oil production instead of the planned monthly growth of 432,000 barrels per day, there will be 648,000 barrels per day, three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.

"Growth of 648,000 barrels per day in July and August has been agreed," one of them said.

Also, one of the sourcers specified that the next meeting of the alliance was scheduled for June 30.