OPEC+ Agreed to Boost Oil Production by 441,000 Bpd in July, Novak Specifies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) OPEC+ has agreed to increase oil production in July by 441,000 barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak specified.

"Today at the OPEC+ meeting, it was decided to start recovery of production from May, and let me remind you that from February to April, production was frozen, and today we decided to start recovery from May for three months.

Thus, we will reach those parameters that were established by the agreement," he said.

"If we talk about figures, in May the total increase [of oil production] of OPEC+ countries will be 350,000 barrels per day, in June this is the same figure, and in July 441,000 barrels per day. OPEC countries will fit in the general schedule, which was provided for by the agreement signed in April 2020," Novak said.