OPEC Agrees on Second Term for Secretary General Barkindo

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday agreed that Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo would stay in office for a second term, the OPEC president said.

"I'm very glad that His Excellency Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo has another three years as OPEC secretary general," Manuel Quevedo said at a press conference after OPEC talks.