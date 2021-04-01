OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Mechanism of Compensation for Overproduction Through End-September

OPEC+ countries agreed to extend until the end of September 2021 the mechanism to compensate for the previously underreduced volumes of oil production, OPEC said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries agreed to extend until the end of September 2021 the mechanism to compensate for the previously underreduced volumes of oil production, OPEC said.

"The Ministers agreed to the request by several countries that have not yet completed their compensation for an extension of the compensation period until the end of September 2021," the statement says.

It is noted that the OPEC+ countries lagging behind in fulfilling their obligations must submit plans to compensate for overproduction by April 15.

OPEC+ has previously developed a scheme stipulating that lagging countries could later cut their production beyond target to offset their "debt."