OPEC Agrees To Extend Oil Output Cuts By 9 Months - President

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

OPEC Agrees to Extend Oil Output Cuts by 9 Months - President

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Monday to keep oil production caps for another nine months, the OPEC president said.

"We have reached an agreement to extend [the deal] for nine months with the current production levels," Manuel Quevedo, Venezuela's oil minister, said at a press conference after OPEC talks.

