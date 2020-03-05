OPEC Agrees to Recommend Extension of Current OPEC+ Deal Until End of Year - Source

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to recommend extending the OPEC+ oil output cut until the end of the year, a source told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to recommend extending the OPEC+ oil output cut until the end of the year, a source told Sputnik.

"Recommendation from OPEC meeting to the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting for 1.5 mb/d. 1mb/d from OPEC and 0.5 mb/d from non-OPEC in 2Q. Recommendation to extend current agreement (2.1) to end of year," the source said.