OPEC+ Aims To Stick By Gradually Easing Oil Cuts By 2Mln Barrels Per Day In 2021 - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

OPEC+ Aims to Stick by Gradually Easing Oil Cuts by 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 2021 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) OPEC+ has confirmed its agreement on the need to gradually return 2 million barrels per day to the oil market, but the easing of output cuts should take into account market conditions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The first point concerns the confirmation of the existing agreements on the declaration, accepting the need for a gradual return of 2 million barrels to the market, while the pace of recovery should be regulated based on the analysis of market situation," Novak said at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting.

