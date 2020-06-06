UrduPoint.com
OPEC, Allies Agree To Extend Output Quotas Through July - Source

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

OPEC, Allies Agree to Extend Output Quotas Through July - Source

The OPEC group of major oil producers and their allies agreed on Saturday to extend their deal on output cuts until the end of July, an OPEC source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The OPEC group of major oil producers and their allies agreed on Saturday to extend their deal on output cuts until the end of July, an OPEC source told Sputnik.

"OPEC has approved the extension of cuts equal to 9.7 million barrels a day by one month," the source familiar with the final draft said.

