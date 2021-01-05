OPEC, Allies Mull Output Increase Exemption for Russia, Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC oil exporters and non-member producers debated on Tuesday an exemption for Russia and Kazakhstan that would see them increase their output by a small amount, a source in a delegation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) OPEC oil exporters and non-member producers debated on Tuesday an exemption for Russia and Kazakhstan that would see them increase their output by a small amount, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

"They are discussing an uptick in oil production of 65,000 barrels a day for Russia and 10,000 barrels for Kazakhstan," the source said.

OPEC and the Russia-led group of oil producers resumed talks earlier in the day in a bid to break an impasse on oil output quotas for February.

Sources have told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia and its allies favored keeping January limits, while Russia advocated raising the collective production by a daily 500,000 barrels.