OPEC, Allies Reach Consensus on Oil Output Quotas for February, March - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Russia-led group of oil exporters reached a consensus on Tuesday on the output adjustments for February and March, two sources in national delegations told Sputnik.

"An agreement has been reached.

The existing parameters will be retained in February and March for everyone except for Russia and Kazakhstan," a source said.

Russia and Kazakhstan will increase their production by, respectively, 65,000 barrels a day and 10,000 barrels through March. The other source said that Saudi Arabia would make additional cuts to its production and would announce it a press conference later in the day.