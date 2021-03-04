UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Allows Russia, Kazakhstan To Boost Production In April, Rest Will Keep It - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:06 PM

OPEC+ Allows Russia, Kazakhstan to Boost Production in April, Rest Will Keep It - Source

OPEC+ agreed on an increase in oil production in Russia in April by 115,000 barrels per day, and by 18,000 barrels per day in Kazakhstan, all other countries of the alliance will keep production unchanged, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) OPEC+ agreed on an increase in oil production in Russia in April by 115,000 barrels per day, and by 18,000 barrels per day in Kazakhstan, all other countries of the alliance will keep production unchanged, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"They discussed the growth of oil production in Russia in April by 115,000 barrels per day, Kazakhstan by 18,000 barrels per day and freezing the remaining 350,000 barrels per day from a step of 500,000 barrels. Now it has been agreed," the source said.

