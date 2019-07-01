UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC And Allies On Course To Extend Output Cuts For 9 Months: Russian Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:53 PM

OPEC and allies on course to extend output cuts for 9 months: Russian minister

OPEC and its oil-producing partners are on course to extend daily production cutbacks until March 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday ahead of the cartel's scheduled output meeting

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : OPEC and its oil-producing partners are on course to extend daily production cutbacks until March 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday ahead of the cartel's scheduled output meeting.

"Everyone supported the proposition to extend for nine months the limits agreed in December," Novak said after a gathering of oil ministers and before the cartel's main meeting later Monday.

Related Topics

Russia Oil March December 2020

Recent Stories

Mahmood directs expediting SICs extension to to en ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt establishes 254 ALP Centres to e ..

2 minutes ago

One killed in aerial firing in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Non-payment of LHVs salaries: SC issues notices to ..

2 minutes ago

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

23 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.