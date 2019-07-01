OPEC and allies on course to extend output cuts for 9 months: Russian minister

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : OPEC and its oil-producing partners are on course to extend daily production cutbacks until March 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday ahead of the cartel's scheduled output meeting.

"Everyone supported the proposition to extend for nine months the limits agreed in December," Novak said after a gathering of oil ministers and before the cartel's main meeting later Monday.